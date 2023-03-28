Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,157 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

