Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

DFUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 24,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,403. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

