Falcon Wealth Planning Has $219,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 93,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

