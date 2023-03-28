Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,991. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

