Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 27,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.