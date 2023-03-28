Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 16,888 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,833. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

