Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. 457,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

