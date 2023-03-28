Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New $725,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,657 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,361 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,403. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.