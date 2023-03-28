Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 11,103,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,255,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

