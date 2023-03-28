Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 3,421,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

