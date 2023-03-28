Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. 1,886,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,704. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

