Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 1,310 Price Target at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,310 ($16.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,150 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,094.29.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $14.24 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

