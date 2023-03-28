FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
