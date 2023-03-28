FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

