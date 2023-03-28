Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

