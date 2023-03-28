Financial Contrast: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) & Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.54% 10.81% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus price target of C$30.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 48.12 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.09 billion 0.23 $21.36 million $0.73 15.23

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

