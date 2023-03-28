First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 383,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.