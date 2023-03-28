First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $861.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $861,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

