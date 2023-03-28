First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 25,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,397. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

