First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 25,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,397. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.