First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

