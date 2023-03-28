First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. 14,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

