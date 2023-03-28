First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 32,799 shares.The stock last traded at $89.78 and had previously closed at $89.74.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $868.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

