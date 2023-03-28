First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

