Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.54.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 61,404 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

