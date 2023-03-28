Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 419,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

