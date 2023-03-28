Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. 956,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,742. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

