Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.24. 250,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

