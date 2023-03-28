Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,737,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

