Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 17th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Recommended Stories
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.