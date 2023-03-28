FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.72. 161,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 32,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

FlexShopper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

