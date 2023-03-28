Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortran Price Performance
FRTN remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Fortran
