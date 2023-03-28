Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 2.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.