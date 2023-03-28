Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,357. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

