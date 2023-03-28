Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 118.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

