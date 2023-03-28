Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $191,378.48 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00008807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

