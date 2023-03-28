Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.1 %

FRU traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.44. 116,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.70. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.05.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

