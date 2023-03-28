FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,080. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $201.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

