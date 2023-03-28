Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
About Fuji Electric
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.