Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

About Fuji Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.