FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capgemini in a research report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Capgemini’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

