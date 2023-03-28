FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 71.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 147.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

