G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 286.2% in March

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 785,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

