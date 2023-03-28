Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Gale Pacific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Gale Pacific
