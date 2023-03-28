Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Gamehost Price Performance
TSE:GH opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Gamehost
