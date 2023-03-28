GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 316,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 597.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN JOB remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. 133,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,975. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

