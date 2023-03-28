Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

Genenta Science Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. ( NASDAQ:GNTA Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Featured Articles

