General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.61. 87,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

