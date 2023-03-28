Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYZ opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
