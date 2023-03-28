Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

