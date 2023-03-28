Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

