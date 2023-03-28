Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up about 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

