Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $472.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

